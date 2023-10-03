Raiders Owner Mark Davis Filmed Arguing With Fans Demanding Josh McDaniels Be Fired

Videos by OutKick

Mark Davis exchanged some tense words with Raiders fans demanding Josh McDaniels be shown the exit door.

The Raiders are currently 1-3, and suffered the team’s third straight loss after falling 24-17 Sunday to the Chargers.

It’s a rough time to be a Raiders fan. To make matters worse, pressure has been mounting on McDaniels, who has a 7-14 record with the franchise since being hired in 2022.

The Raiders fell to 1-3 after losing to the Chargers. Will Mark Davis fire Josh McDaniels? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Raiders fans yell at Mark Davis to fire Josh McDaniels.

Well, frustrations boiled over Sunday between some Raiders faithful and Davis, who was sitting in a suite near fans at SoFi Stadium.

Fans approached the Raiders owner demanding McDaniels be canned, but his boss wasn’t having any of it. He fired back telling the fans to “smarten up.” At one point a man who appeared to be security stood up like he might do something.

You can watch the heated exchange below.

Oh wow, a video showing #Raiders owner Mark Davis yelling at fans to: "Smarten up" after they told him he should fire Josh McDaniels https://t.co/0GVkEBzCMe pic.twitter.com/6t0bv7p5aD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

Things aren’t looking great for the Raiders.

It’s clear fans aren’t pleased with the product on the field from the Las Vegas Raiders. Other than a 17-16 win over a very bad Denver Broncos team, the Raiders haven’t tasted victory.

They got destroyed by the Bills and then lost to the Steelers and Chargers. They have games against the Packers and Lions by the end of the month. Those could easily be two more losses on McDaniels’ record.

The situation with the Raiders could quickly spiral from bad and disappointing to downright terrible in the coming weeks.

Fans have had enough, and you know tensions have reached a breaking point when fans are yelling at and arguing with the franchise owner to make a change.

Raiders fans tell Mark Davis to fire Josh McDaniels. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Also, shoutout to the guy who looked like a bodyguard. What was he going to do? Come down and start swinging on Raiders fans? Sit down, sir. It’s just talk. If that worries Davis, then he’s in the wrong business.