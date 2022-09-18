Mark Davis is not in Las Vegas for the Raiders home opener. He is on the other side of the country.

Davis, who has an estimated net worth of at least $500 million, chose a much more important game to attend. The 67-year-old is in Uncasville, Connecticut for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis smiles during Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

(Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

In addition to his ownership of the Las Vegas NFL Franchise, he also owns the city’s WNBA franchise. The Aces are playing the Sun for the league title at 4:00 p.m. ET, while the Cardinals and Raiders kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Davis was in attendance for the football team’s season-opener in Los Angeles last weekend instead of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. However, now that it is later in the series, he is prioritizing the playoffs.

“I knew if it was a potentially [series] deciding game, I would be with the Aces,” Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He won’t even think about the game in Sin City until the one on the East Coast ends.

“I’ll be 100% into the basketball game,” Davis said. “I won’t be worried about the football game until the basketball game is over.”

Davis purchased the Aces in 2021. He has owned the Raiders since 2011 and the team has not won a postseason game in 19 years.

“We went back to the Super Bowl [in 2003] and got blown out and haven’t sniffed one since,” Davis said. “I know how hard it is. Even though [the Aces] are up 2-1, I’m not counting any chickens. You have to go do it. But when you do, it’s so rewarding. If the Aces can do this — be the first major league professional team in Las Vegas to win a title — I’d be very proud of that. It would be a statement that would last forever.”

As a result, Davis is emphasizing his team that is just two games away from its first WNBA title. Can you blame him?