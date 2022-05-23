Mark Cuban Responds To Mavs’ Bench Fine With Video Of Draymond Green

If you were expecting Mavs owner Mark Cuban to sit back quietly while his team was again fined for “bench decorum,” you must not be familiar with the Dallas owner’s personality.

Cuban, never one to bite his tongue, shot back at the $100,000 fine by referencing two separate occasions where similar, or worse, “decorum” was used in NBA games. One such reference showed video of an on-court temper tantrum from Draymond Green – he of the Warriors, Dallas’ Western Conference Finals opponent.

“Our bench is out of control,” tweeted Cuban above video of Green going ballistic on a ref in Game 2 of the current series. Within the video Green was reacting to being called for a foul. Had he been issued a technical — and NBA players have been given such for far lesser interactions — it would’ve been his second of the game and he would have been ejected. Yet, Green remained in the game.

Our bench is out of control ! https://t.co/InNJPhDKuK — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 22, 2022

Dallas’ $100,000 fine was in response to their bench’s actions in the same Game 2 in which Green blew a gasket. The league has reportedly been unhappy with Mavericks players’ decision to stand on the sideline and their overzealous cheers.

Cuban, who’s team has now been fined $175k for their actions this post season, used an earlier tweet captioned with “pedigree,” to point out the hypocrisy of their fine.

Within Cuban’s tweet he included a link to a previous Brooklyn Nets game in which the bench continuously dances after Brooklyn made shots during a blowout. Also noticeable within the video are numerous Nets bench players standing on the court – something Cuban’s crew was fined for.

Dallas isn’t only (unjustly) losing money, they’re also losing games. After last night’s home loss to Golden State, the Mavericks now trail the best-of-seven series three games to none. Game Four is scheduled for Tuesday night from Dallas’ American Airlines Center.

You can bet Cuban, and his wallet, will be ready.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF