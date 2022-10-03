Mark Cuban Confirms Delonte West Still Battling Addiction

Ex-NBA player Delonte West has battled personal troubles since he last played in the Association in 2012.

From reports over drug / alcohol abuse to videos of West panhandling on the streets of Virginia, concern regarding the former player’s health and well-being spawned multiple campaigns to get West on the right path.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gave an update on West’s status and, unfortunately, stated that the former Mavericks guard is back to battling substance addiction.

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban said. “I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

Delonte West spotted back in the streets panhandling pic.twitter.com/c27NJjwpxH — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 11, 2022

“You know, he’s got to want to help himself first,” Cuban added. “I’ve tried. I know it’s tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

West played for the Mavericks from 2011-12.

Cuban reached out to West after the player’s panhandling video was shared around social media.

When asked about his panhandling video, West said he has been asking for assistance to help support his children.

“It is what it is,” West told The Image Direct, as relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris. “I got children. I’m in between jobs.”

West has rebounded several times: from entering rehab to landing a job after his homeless stint.

We got a happy Delonte West update this morning:pic.twitter.com/84WaxNrntR — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) February 17, 2022

Share this Delonte West video instead pic.twitter.com/VCyAmln5Xi — David Astramskas (@Redapples2021) July 28, 2022