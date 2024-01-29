Mark Cuban Admits To Illegal DEI Hiring Practice

Videos by OutKick

Mark Cuban continues to engage in Twitter fights on behalf of DEI.

Cuban has defended the hiring practice against everyone from Elon Musk to an anonymous account called The Rabbit Hole.

On Monday, Cuban admitted that he uses “diversity” as a “competitive advantage” when hiring and not hiring job candidates.

He is proud of said strategy.

However, a commissioner for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission notified Cuban via X that his hiring method violates Title VII law.

“@mcuban , EEOC Commissioner here. Unfortunately you’re dead wrong on black-letter Title VII law. As a general rule, race/sex can’t even be a “motivating factor”—nor a plus factor, tie-breaker, or tipping point. It’s important employers understand the ground rules here,” Andrea R. Lucas commented below Cuban’s post.

“Competitive advantage” = a motivating factor.

In other words, Cuban just admitted to an illegal hiring practice to his nearly nine million followers.

The issue here, DEI, is larger than Mark Cuban.

DEI is entrenched in corporate America. Executives all across the country brag about it.

There’s a financial incentive to DEI.

Investment firms like BlackRock and Vanguard judge companies based on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores, which primarily encourage companies to hire job candidates based on race.

DEI is a win in the eyes of the press, Wall Street, and social settings.

Mark Cuban won’t be jumping into the race for President in the near future. He told TMZ he’s not running after selling the Mavericks. (Credit: Getty Images)

So Cuban is hardly the only executive that views diversity — meaning, non-white people — as a competitive advantage.

Which is abhorrent, racist, and illegal.

Yet society will never defeat DEI in the court of public opinion. Racial sensitivity is too high. The only way to undo DEI measures is by way of legal action.

Libs of TikTok is right.

Until then, executives will continue to engage in what we call Excused Racism — the philosophy that society ought to racially discriminate against white people in order to reach racial impartiality.

It’s a myth, a myth the likes of Mark Cuban uphold.