Marissa Lawrence Hosts Oprah Christmas Pajamas Party For Jaguars WAGs

The Jacksonville Jaguars WAGs kicked off the regular season with a pre-kickoff event that included tea and twerking as the ladies did some bonding. It’s a veteran move and one that sets the tone for the season.

The trip was hosted by none other than Marissa Lawrence. As the wife of the leader of the team, these kinds of things fall on her to put together.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence attend ‘HOMECOMING WEEKEND’ in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

WAG1 was back at work this week. She brought the ladies together again, this time for a Christmas pajama party that didn’t include any twerking. At least no twerking that they wanted to share on social media.

Marissa continues to keep the WAGs together as the team battles it out in the AFC South. A three-game losing streak and injuries to Trevor Lawrence have suddenly made the division a lot tighter.

The pressure isn’t getting the ladies down. They’re keeping everything in perspective and using the holiday season as a reason to stay optimistic as the final three games of the regular season approach.

Marissa shared some highlights from the “Oprah Christmas Party 2023” on Instagram.

Marissa Lawrence Is Having A Strong Third Year In The League

Now that Marissa has crossed off the Christmas party for the WAGs and done her part to keep the team together, it’s time to turn the attention to Christmas Eve in Tampa.

If the Jaguars hope to get back in the win column they’re going to have to do so against the Buccaneers, who are on a three-game win streak.

Lawrence, who has never missed a game in his NFL career, is back at practice on Friday, but he hasn’t yet cleared the concussion protocol. His status for Sunday’s game is still up in the air.

“Part of protocol and where he’s at in the stages is he can practice today. That still doesn’t mean he’s cleared, but part of it is to actually to go through a practice, and the stress, and all that kind of stuff on him,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.

At this time we don’t know if Lawrence will play or not. We also don’t know if the Jaguars will be able to hold on to first place in the division. What we do know is Marissa and company are ready to go after their Christmas pajama party.