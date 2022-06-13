Marion Barber’s Ex-Teammate, Terence Newman, ‘Was Scared’ When He Last Saw Former Cowboy

Terence Newman spent six seasons in Dallas as teammates with recently deceased former Cowboys running back, Marion Barber.

Having spent more than a half a decade together couldn’t prepare Newman for when he last saw Barber, roughly three years ago.

“I was scared when I saw him,” Newman told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, of his encounter with Barber at a gas station near Newman’s home.

Earlier this month Barber, 38, was found dead inside of his Frisco, Texas apartment.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, Newman immediately thought back to the last time they crossed paths.

“I see this guy walking down the street — in the rain. I get to the gas station and it’s Marion,” Newman told Dunne. “I hadn’t seen Marion in a while, but I heard he had fallen on hard times and wasn’t doing too well. So, we talked and exchanged numbers, but I was scared when I saw him.”

Newman continued to describe their encounter: “He looked bad. He looked like he wasn’t there, like he was a different person, like he couldn’t function. And that’s probably why he was walking and not driving. When I tell you I was scared, I thought he might swing on me. I was actually scared.”

Though he couldn’t have predicted Barber’s untimely passing, Newman clearly recognized that there were reasons to be concerned. “He had a look but also his face was just droopy. It looked like he was homeless,” Newman added. “Like he lived on the streets. I guess he had so many concussions that it really impacted him. … I think that had to play some type of role in whatever happened to him.”

Barber suffered through numerous concussions during his playing career and reportedly battled mental health issues. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

