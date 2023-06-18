Mariners Will Take Down White Sox

Videos by OutKick

White Sox vs. Mariners, 4:10 ET

I’m a dad. First and foremost, when people ask me about me, that’s the first thing I tell them. I don’t talk about sports betting, or marketing, or teaching, or any of the jobs I’ve ever held. I tell them that I’m a dad. I’m a dad of two, father to one, and trust me, if you’re a stepdad, you know the difference. I love both of my kids, doesn’t matter how they got into my life, they did. Being a dad is the best thing I’ve ever done. Today is Dad’s day. Let’s get a win in the White Sox vs. Mariners for the Dad’s out there.

It was Friday night, I was out with friends having a good time. I checked the score of the White Sox and Mariners game. It was the fifth inning and the score was 1-1. Instantly, I thought, I should’ve bet the first five instead of the full game. I didn’t and of course the Sox once again lost a game they probably could’ve and should’ve won. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment, but I’m back at it once again to get another play in this series. I even tweeted out during the game that my thought on the Sox and Cardinals preseason might go down as two of my worst takes I’ve ever had, and I’ve had some bad ones. Either way, I’m back for another play on the series as Lance Lynn takes the ball for the White Sox. Lynn has lost his magic that he had for a couple of years. I do expect he can get some dominance back again, but there isn’t any sign of that right now as he has allowed 17 earned runs over the past 14 innings. He does have a solid track record against the Mariners hitters, but most of that was from when he was dominating with the Rangers.

Lance Lynn has been terrible lately and I expect that to continue against the Mariners. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Mariners are trying to climb their way back into playoff contention, but I’m not sure that it will happen for them this season. The team isn’t getting much offensively from their key contributors, and the pitching staff has been just average thus far. Luis Castillo has looked good, but they lost Robbie Ray earlier in the year. Perhaps this is just not going to happen for them this season after making the playoffs last year. They are going to send out Bryce Miller to take the ball. He’s actually been pretty solid this season overall with the exception of two starts. In his last start, he may have corrected the issue. He allowed 15 earned runs over 7 innings against the Yankees and Rangers. Outside of that, just five earned runs in 37.1 innings. White Sox hitters have never seen him, and I think they will have no edge in this overall anyway.

I’m going to back the Mariners on the run line at +120. The Mariners are at home, they have the better current form pitcher. Lance Lynn is serving up beach balls and the Seattle hitters are more familiar with him. I’m going to say they Mariners can win this one with relative ease. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if this game flies over the eight run total as well. Happy Dad’s Day, men.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024