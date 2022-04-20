Mariners’ Scott Servais, Bench Coach Manny Acta Sitting Out After Testing Positive For COVID

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais was a late drop from Wednesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers after testing positive for COVID-19. Bench coach Manny Acta will also sit out the contest after receiving a positive result.

First base coach Kristopher Negron will be slotted in as acting manager while Servais is out, the team announced.

According to the Seattle Times‘ Ryan Divish, “Shortly before his daily pregame media session, the team announced that manager Scott Servais had tested positive early Wednesday morning and was in isolation.”

“Servais and Acta are vaccinated and must wait at least two days and have no symptoms before testing again,” Divish added.

Scott Servais & Manny Acta will miss tonight’s game due to COVID. Kristopher Negrón will serve as acting Manager.



In addition, Rainiers Coach Zach Vincej, Hitting Coordinator C.J. Gillman and Special Assignment Coordinator Dan Wilson will be assisting for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/SnzqowOcz2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 20, 2022

For unvaccinated players, a positive case would result in a five-day window of ineligibility.

The Mariners noted that Rainiers personnel coach Zach Vincej and coordinators C.J. Gillman and Dan Wilson would help Negron coach the team on Wednesday.

On March 16, the MLB dropped regular testing as a protocol against COVID but reserved its right to postpone games due to sit-outs.

