Mariners Beat Out Yankees, Get Luis Castillo In Trade From Reds

The MLB trade deadline is on Tuesday and this year looks to have some big names on the move. Late Friday night, the Seattle Mariners made the first move, acquiring stating pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds.

In exchange, Seattle will send three of its top five prospects to Cincinnati. The Mariners look to be all-in on ending the longest current playoff droughts in sports — Seattle hasn’t been to the postseason in over 20 years (last appearance was 2001).

Luis Castillo #58 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after closing out the seventh inning, his final as a Red, against the Miami Marlins (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Not only do the Mariners have the dubious distinction of longest playoff drought in sports, but their closest “competitor” in baseball is the Philadelphia Phillies — whose drought of 10 years is half of where the Mariners sit.

Seattle is currently in position for one of the three Wild Card spots in the American League, but they sit 12 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

The New York Yankees had long been rumored as the favorite to land Castillo, but Seattle came in with an offer that Cincinnati couldn’t refuse.

For the Reds, it’s time for a rebuild — again. The perpetually rebuilding Cincinnati Reds — whose owner infamously asked fans “where are you gonna go” on Opening Day — sport one of the worst records in baseball, 23 games under .500.

The Reds are considered to have gotten a strong haul form the Mariners, collecting prospects Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore in the deal. However, Castillo is one of the better pitchers in baseball and none of the prospects help the Reds now.

We’ll see if Reds fans will try to show up to the park with bags on their heads, again, as they pray that the Castellini family will finally give up and sell the team to someone who actually tries to win.