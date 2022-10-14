Mariners Fan Wants A ‘Thank You’ Parade For The Team Even If They Don’t Win

Participation trophies have ruined society.

They’ve turned generations of children into whining, entitled brats that think they should be handed everything.

And now a Seattle Mariners fan wants to bring that mindset over to the professional sports world by having a “Participation Parade.”

Someone on the Mariners reddit channel is so happy that the Mariners are finally playing good ball, that he wants them to have a “THANK YOU” parade. Even if they don’t win the World Series! Or even another game!

Unfortunately, this is not a joke.

A fan on a Mariners Reddit board calls for a parade even if they get swept by the Astros. (Screenshot/Reddit)

Mariners players probably won’t want a parade if they get swept

I can only assume — with all due respect — that this person is a loser. This reeks of the type of human who ratted out people who threw parties that he wasn’t invited to. Probably raised his hand when he didn’t do his homework, just to get praised by the teacher for honesty.

A “thank you” parade to players making millions of dollars to congratulate them on doing what they are being paid to do? And then when they don’t win it all, you celebrate their failure?

No doubt the Mariners have gone above and beyond this year and are setting themselves up for a good run in the future. But “SleepyKee,” this ain’t it, as the kids say.

“Congratulations on making it to the American League Divisional Series!” LOL. Really, that’s what we’re celebrating? The team is about to get swept by the Houston Astros. They are down 2-0 and this Reddit user wants to shut down the streets for a “thank you” parade!