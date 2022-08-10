Mariners Edge New York Yankees In 13-Inning Thriller; Longest Game of the MLB Season

Four hours before the sun is expected to rise Wednesday morning in New York — clocking in around 2 a.m. (EST) — the Yankees wrapped a 13-inning thriller against the Seattle Mariners, played from T-Mobile Park, late Tuesday in the PNW.

After 12 scoreless innings, the Mariners’ clutch bullpen carried the team to the 13th inning where pinch hitter Luis Torrens sealed the walk-off win to edge the Yankees, 1-0.

It was the longest game of the MLB season since audiences were treated to extra innings between the Yankees and Chicago Cubs on June 10 — which Jose Trevino won with a walk-off run for the Bombers.

Welcoming the AL East-leading New York team, and facing the terror at home plate that is Aaron Judge, the Mariners’ bullpen used the high-stakes matchup to showcase their edge on the mound — treating Tuesday night’s opponent like any other team.

Considering the run-time, the Yankees also proved lethal on the mound, with NY ace Gerrit Cole pitching seven innings: surrendering zero runs, four hits and posting eight strikeouts in 109 pitches.

“There have been 195 pitches over 95 mph in this game. Neither team threw a fastball under 95 mph until extras. Awesome,” tweeted 104.3 The Fan’s Jake Shapiro.

Mariners ace Matt Brash showed off the heroics in extra innings, preserving a scoreless tie to set the Mariners up for a win in the 13th.

Facing Jonathan Loaisiga, the Mariners were gifted with loaded bases as Aaron Boone opted to intentionally walk Sam Haggerty with runners on second and third.

A line base hit by pinch-hitter Torrens, off an 0-2 pitch, brought in the lone score of the night to cap the midnight madness.

“The only thing missing from tonight is some leaves on the ground and some crisp in the air,” said Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith, as relayed by MLB. “This one has had all the makings of October.”

New York (71-40) returns to T-Mobile Park Wednesday night for the final matchup of their three-game series against the Mariners (60-52) — tied at 1-1.

