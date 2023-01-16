Marie Osmond Isn’t Budging On Her Inheritance Stance, Says It Breeds ‘Laziness’ & Her Kids Aren’t Getting A Penny

Marie Osmond didn’t work her ass off as an entertainer and Nutrisystem influencer so her kids could become worthless, lazy freeloaders when she eventually kicks the bucket.

In an interview with US Weekly, the 63-year-old mother of eight reiterated her stance that the kids — her son Michael died by suicide in 2010 — won’t be getting a payout upon her death. While it’s hard to know exactly what Marie has stashed away in the bank, Google net worth sites claim she’s amassed a fortune topping $20 million.

And the kids better not get the bright idea they’re getting a couple of million each. It’s not happening.

“Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,” Osmond told US Weekly. “To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher.”

“That’s one of my rules with my kids. If you start it, you finish it, you don’t ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish. And, I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband [Steve Craig].”

As for this career she speaks about, keep in mind Marie Osmond first performed with her brothers’ group, the Osmond Brothers, on The Andy Williams Show in the 1960s as a three-year-old. By the early 1970s, Marie was working her ass off as a singer and performer. By 1977, she had released four albums. She was just 18 years old.

Over the years, Osmond has done radio, TV, she’s performed on Broadway, she’s written books, there was a Vegas show with Donny Osmond, she’s been selling dolls on QVC since 1991, there’s the Marie Osmond crafting empire, she’s worked with dozens of brands as an influencer and in 2020 she dipped her toes into the Publishers Clearing House world.

Needless to say, Marie has worked her ass off and it would be a complete insult if one of her kids were to get a pile of money after her death and becomes a degenerate low-life. Marie clearly isn’t taking chances. There will be no money to make that happen. If the grown kids want to become degenerates with their own money, that’s on them.

“I think you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that’s the ability to work,” Osmond said on The Talk in 2020. “You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they don’t know what to do and so they get in trouble. Let them be proud of what they make. I’m going to give mine to my charity.”

Now, before you think she’s just a heartless and ruthless parent, it’s not all tough love from mom.

“I don’t not help my children. I mean, [if] they need help [buying] a car or something, [I will pitch in,]” Osmond told US Weekly. “I love them to learn. You don’t love something if you don’t earn it. And so, even when they get their first car, you pay for half of it, get a job and learn that self-worth that [it] gives you.”

In a 2016 piece for The Economist, Richard Davies reported on incentive trusts where parents were including clauses in inheritance planning that included such things as bonuses being offered for getting an undergraduate degree, or incentives for hard work like creating a new business. There were also inheritance clauses for “religious adherence” and not drinking alcohol.

From the sound of things, Marie’s not interested in options. She’s either going to spend it all or give it away. And that will be that.

Oh well, kids. Better get a job.