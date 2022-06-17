Mariano Rivera, Yankees Great, Loses Millions On Home Sale

Legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera has shut the door on the sale of his former New York home in the pricey Westchester County suburbs. And he took a rare loss in doing so.
The 52-year-old Rivera sold the home for $2 million less than he paid for the pad back in 2006. The nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom estate was purchased by Rivera and his wife for $5.7 million. Last week the home sale closed at $3.78 million – it had been listed at $4 million.
Per the Wall Street Journal, the Rivera’s are downsizing to a smaller home not far from their recently sold property.
Take a look inside what is now formerly the Rivera home below. (*all photos courtesy of Compass)
Listing agents Heather and Zach Harrison of Compass, describe the home as having a Rye address but being located in the Harrison school district. Their listing continued, detailing that the home has two turrets, one on each side of the entrance, and a wood-paneled room that was used as a sports bar by the Riveras.
The house also has an office, a billiards room and a home theater. The roughly 1.2-acre lot has an outdoor pool and basketball area, according to the listing agents.
Prior to selling, the Rivera’s had been renting out the nearly 13,000 square foot home for $19,000 per month.
After 19 years in the majors, all with the Yankees, Rivera retired in 2013. A five-time World Series champion and 13-time All-Star, Rivera was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. He holds the record for most saves in MLB history, with 652.
