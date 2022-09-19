Mariah Carey Might Release Her Secret Alt-Rock Album Because Why Not?

If you thought you got ragged on for wearing a Winger or Nickleback T-shirt back in the day, show up to your next concert in a Mariah Carey shirt.

It’s not out of the question because the singer and recent gang-robbery target says she’s going to release an alternative-rock album.

It’s just the thing nobody has been clamoring for, but major props to her for giving it a go.

Carey appeared on the “Rolling Stone Music Now” podcast and talked about her plans to release an alt-rock album that she recorded back in the 1990s. Carey said that she was influenced by chart-topping female alt-rockers of the time like Alanis Morrisette, Courtney Love and Gwen Stefani.

She talked about the album in her 2020 memoir saying she recorded it in secret. When it was done, her record company didn’t want to release it.

Carey had a friend re-record her vocals and released the album under the title Someone’s Ugly Daughter and attributed it to the band Chick.

Now, Carey wants to release her version.

What do you mean Mariah Carey doesn’t know how to rock?! Look at her SHE’S HOLDING A GUITAR! Y’know who else held a guitar? Hendrix. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA)

Mariah Carey Has Guts For Tackling Rock But There’s No Way Anyone Likes Her Alt-Rock Album

Rock music fans can be some of the most fickle out there. They’ll lament that their favorite musicians don’t get mainstream, but when they do, they’ll call them sellouts, maaaaaan.

That’s a pretty gutsy move on Mariah Carey’s part to want to give rock a shot. At the same time, who would buy Mariah Carey’s Jagged Little Pill or Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness?

The answer is no one. You know how one of the major downfalls of the original XFL was that the on-field product wasn’t good enough for football fans, while there wasn’t enough wrestling influence for WWE fans?

Well, people wouldn’t be lining up for a Mariah Carey alt-rock album for a similar reason. Not her fans and not those who preferred the likes of Hole or Sonic Youth.

It’d be too heavy for her pop fans, and rock fans would find it too tame for their tastes. It’s a lose-lose for everyone.

I mean, who wouldn’t want to hear the darker side of the woman who sings “All I Want For Christmas Is You?”

Once again, no one, but good on her for trying.

