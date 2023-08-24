Margot Robbie Is Now VERY Rich Thanks To ‘Barbie’

Videos by OutKick

The “Barbie” movie may not have been very good, but boy oh boy is it raking in cash.

And Margot Robbie is one of the key beneficiaries.

Robbie, as star and producer of “Barbie,” is set to rake in massive bonuses as a result of the film’s exceptional box office performance. Variety reported that Robbie is expected to pocket over $50 million in salary and performance bonuses.

For one movie. Must be nice.

Many outside observers thought that “Barbie” would be a big hit before its release, but few if any, predicted this level of success.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed over $572 million at the domestic box office and a whopping $713.5 million internationally. That works out to a shade under $1.3 billion cumulatively.

With the film still challenging for number one at the domestic box office, it should sail past $1.3 billion sooner rather than later. It’s good to be Margot Robbie.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of “Barbie” at Cineworld Leicester Square. July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

‘Barbie’ Success Mostly Due To Successful, Misleading Marketing

The “Barbie” film, beyond its messaging, was indescribably bad.

Deeply unfunny, with an incomprehensible “story,” no actual characters, and one of the most inexplicable side plots in film history. It also sidelines its main character for substantial portions of the movie. When she isn’t crying, that is. On top of its profound disregard for anything resembling a coherent storyline, rules for its world, or ability to know when the “joke” is over.

But the marketing sold the film as a fun, lighthearted, campy tribute to a popular children’s toy. What it actually is is a poorly made, unimaginably long lecture.

The movie became a cultural phenomenon because of its title and production design. But had it been called “Sarah” and reviewed on its own merits, few would have cared to see it.

Robbie, director Greta Gerwig and Warner Bros. Studios nailed the misleading marketing; with the “Barbenheimer” release timing also playing a role. And now they’re reaping the rewards.

“Barbie” as a film is an unmitigated disaster, but when it comes to making money, few have been better.