Margot Robbie: I Nearly Ended Up Working For Hooters

In a recent interview, Australian actress Margot Robbie announced that she was once closer to slinging wings at Hooters than becoming one of the most influential people in the world, as named by Time magazine.

Robbie, 32, told NME while promoting her new movie “Babylon” that as a 16-year-old actress appearing in a commercial shoot for Hooters — as a customer — that she was offered the opportunity to become a Hooters girl.

“At the end of the day, they offered me a job, and I was like, ‘I think this is where my career is going, and I’m going to end up working at Hooters and that’s cool,’” Robbie recalled.

Australian actress Margot Robbie claims she received a Hooters job offer as a teen after a commercial shoot. / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

She never ended up needing the Hooters job. At 17, Robbie scored an audition for the Australian soap opera Neighbours and got the role. After her debut, she was made a regular cast member and turned a temporary assignment into a three-year job. Her career was off and running.

Robbie says she was working at Subway when the soap opera job came up. “I got to go in and quit my job at Subway and they were like, ‘Why?’ and I was like because I’m going to be on Neighbours,” she added.

Six months later she did a commercial for Subway “where they paid me.”

Eventually, Robbie made it to the U.S. and scored a breakout role in 2013 via a role of Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, in the “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Robbie was 22.

Then came her role as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” in 2016

By 2017, Time gave her the distinction as one of the most influential people in the world and by 2019, Forbes had her ranked as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

