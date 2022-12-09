Margot Robbie Ignored ‘Babylon’ Script So She Could Kiss Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie decided to do a little improvisation in “Babylon” to get her lips on Brad Pitt.

The highly-anticipated film with Pitt and Robbie focuses on Hollywood in the 1920s, and drops December 23. The early looks at the movie have been absolutely awesome.

Now, Margot Robbie has revealed that she hit Brad Pitt with a kiss that definitely wasn’t in the script, but that hardly stopped her.

During an interview with E! News, Robbie explained the kiss, “wasn’t in the script, but I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it,'” according to Yahoo!.

She further broke down how it played out with director Damien Chazelle and added, “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack.’ And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.'”

The kiss is described as “one of the film’s key moments” by Yahoo!.

“Babylon” stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0EREbsdy-U)

Margot Robbie continues to impress.

Leave it to “The Wolf of Wall Street” star to steal the show. Ever since Robbie popped onto the scene, she’s been a star, and clearly things won’t be any different in “Babylon.”

Hype is already at a deafening level, and now we’re hearing how Robbie was just wheeling and dealing off script in order to kiss Brad Pitt.

Are you not entertained? Are you not interested to see how this all plays out? Hell, maybe this is just a viral marketing campaign.

You can catch “Babylon” with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt starting December 23. It definitely looks like a film worth watching. Then again, you can say that about just about anything Robbie appears in.