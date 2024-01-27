ESPN’s Marcus Spears Makes Hilarious Comparison For Bill Belichick Not Getting Hired

Videos by OutKick

Bill Belichick is still unemployed.

After the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris, it’s become pretty clear that one of the greatest football coaches in history will not be a head coach in 2024.

Many may find this turn of events surprising. But on ESPN’s NFL Live Friday, analyst Marcus Spears broke it down into terms we can all understand: Think of this situation like someone coming to terms with “when it’s time to stop going to the club.”

“We love going out, right? It was just beautiful,” Spears began. “We would go in there, buy a table, and have the drinks come with the sparkly things coming out of it. Everybody would be looking over like who is that over at the party there spending all that money. And everybody wanted to be part of your VIP section. And then you get old.”

(Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Of course, my brain immediately went to a hilarious mental image of Belichick strolling into a Vegas nightclub in his signature cutoff hoodie — waving for bottle service while flanked by security.

Anyway, go on, Marcus.

“You walk in the club when you are 40 and you are looking around and are like what the hell are these young kids doing? I can’t believe I acted like that one day,” Spears continued.

“That’s what it is. I thought Bill Belichick was going to be interviewing these teams, but I was absolutely wrong when it came to that.”

.@mspears96 compared Bill Belichick interviewing with NFL teams to old people in the club 😅 pic.twitter.com/1e7OZpqQGg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 26, 2024

What’s Next For Bill Belichick?

Belichick and the New England Patriots cut ties earlier this month after a 24-year run by Belichick that saw a staggering 31 postseason wins and six Super Bowl rings. Even with all that success, though, the Falcons were the only team to interview the future Hall of Famer.

Maybe because the last couple of years in New England were nothing like the previous 20.

“It is the fact that he hasn’t come to focus with an offense,” Spears suggested. “And if you look over the past years, it’s been bad, y’all. It’s been bad hires. It’s been bad draft picks. And they haven’t had success on the offensive side of the football in a league where at times you gotta score 30 or 40 points to win games now.”

Despite reports that Falcons owner Arthur Blank “desperately” wanted Belichick as his new head coach, the team went with a much younger, fresh face instead. It does seem to be the trend.

So maybe Spears has a point. Maybe Belichick is getting too old for the “club.”

Or — like the rest of us over the age of 30 — he could just try a different kind of club. I hear Margaritaville is lovely this time of year.

