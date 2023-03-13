Marcus Smart Slams Hawks Diva Trae Young To The Ground After Kick To The Groin

Videos by OutKick

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is hardly anyone’s favorite player within the NBA. You can add Boston Celtics goon Marcus Smart to the list of nonfans.

The Celtics visited Atlanta on Saturday for a high-scoring affair between the Eastern Conference teams.

With less than two minutes left in the game, and the Celtics up by eight, Young drove to the basket and got fouled by Smart. As the Atlanta guard when up for the shot, he stuck a leg out and made contact with the Celtics’ groin, which set the notoriously chippy guard off.

After the whistle, the two got tangled up as Smart went up to Young to confront him for the departing hit to the gonads.

Seconds later, Smart vengefully body-slammed the 164-lb. Young to the ground. Considering Young’s history of taunting and bickering, it was a moment worth looking the other way for.

WATCH:

Marcus Smart and Trae Young got into it during Celtics-Hawks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dz1qOBFRdr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2023

Trae Young and Marcus Smart (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Smart and Young received technicals for the fight. The refs ejected Smart for the slam. Young’s technical fouls count for the season jumped to 14, while Smart’s is at seven.

Smart was fined $25,000 for the WWE moves, announced Monday by the NBA.

Smart won the battle and the war as the Celtics defeated the Hawks, 134-125.

Young better bulk up if he’s willing to put the dukes up against fellow NBA players.

This wasn’t the first time Marcus Smart did some silly business with Trae Young .. pic.twitter.com/mAeUGGzqfO — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 12, 2023