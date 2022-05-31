Marcus Smart Says The 2018 Celtics Would Have Beat The Warriors Had They Not Lost To LeBron’s Cavs

In 2018, LeBron James’ Cavaliers took down the Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. LeBron dropped 42 in the series clincher and, to us, made it clear Boston wasn’t ready to take the throne. Well apparently Marcus Smart is into some form of alternative reality because he thinks the Celtics would’ve beat the Warriors had they topped the Cavaliers the series prior.

Smart joined JJ Redick’s podcast “Old Man And The Three” to discuss his fantasy land take.

Marcus Smart on 2018 NBA Finals: “If we went to the championship instead of LeBron and those guys, we definitely would have beat Golden State that year.” (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/ZNHyNHhcuO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2022

“If we went to the championship instead of LeBron and those guys, we definitely would’ve beat Golden State that year,” Smart said.

If my grandmother had wheels, she’d be a bike. What type of take is this, Marcus?

What makes sports so enjoyable is that players get to live out reality and all the hypotheticals are left for barbershop talk. Any hypothetical like “had this guy stayed healthy” or “had we won this game” doesn’t matter because only one thing does: what actually happened. Boston played a tough series stretching LeBron to seven games, but that’s about where their luck ran out. James put his foot on their necks, dropped 42 points (with many of those points matched up against Marcus Smart), and Boston went home. Doesn’t mean you weren’t a great team that year, it means you weren’t the best squad in the Eastern Conference. That title was hoisted by the team with LeBron on it. Sorry.

Couldn’t come out the east, yet they could beat the best team?

LeBron James was too much for Marcus Smart and that Celtics defense to slow, now Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were manageable? We like the confidence and don’t necessarily want Smart to yield to better teams like a beta bozo, but come on. A healthy Golden State Warriors were destroying anyone in their sights. Probably the most talented team of all-time. It’s them, the Show Time Lakers, Jordan’s Bulls and LeBron’s Miami Heatles.

Credit to JJ Redick for asking this question on his podcast — the former three-point sniper just knew Marcus Smart would fall for this trap. Makes for juicy content, though. The delusion is real.