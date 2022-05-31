Marcus Peters, Ravens CB, Wants Terrell Owens Back In NFL

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was recently part of a trade in the Fan Controlled Football league. Should Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters obtain the ear of NFL general managers, the next transaction involving T.O. will land him back in the NFL.

“I’m spittin’ facts. T.O. (is) ready to play ball,” said Peters during a fuboSports broadcast of a recent FCF game.

48-year-old Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. His most recent time catching passes in the NFL was more than ten years ago when he was doing so for the Bengals.

Despite the decade-plus layoff, Peters thinks there’s a place for Owens in the league.

“T.O. (is) ready to play ball baby,” an emphatic Peters said of a potential NFL return by Owens.

.@marcuspeters making the case for the HOF WR to get back to the league. NFL fans, where would @terrellowens best fit?@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/nzfayl9I3B — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 29, 2022

Should the unlikely opportunity present itself, you can bet Owens would jump at the chance to run routes against Peters and other defensive backs who are half his age. As recently as January T.O. was auditioning his services to the Buccaneers, telling the then-injury ravished team: “I know I can do it… Let me go out there and show you,” Owens said on the Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch podcast.

He’s been using FCF as a way to stick around the game and even polish up the resume tape. In April Owens showed he still has the hands and athleticism of a much younger player, hauling in a touchdown pass between two defenders.

THE YEAR? 2022. THE TOUCHDOWN SCORER? TERRELL OWENS. LFG. pic.twitter.com/ZKAY2RMCzJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

Owens’ skillset and desire are reasons why Peters insists T.O. should be back in the league. “He got the passion. He got the leadership for sure,” Peters told fuboSports. “And he got the skills baby. So all 32 (NFL teams), take a shot on T.O.”

If a nearly six-years removed Colin Kaepernick can get a sniff from the NFL, surely the league will take a second look at a Hall of Famer, right?

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF