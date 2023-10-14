Marcus Peters Essentially Paid For Raiders Win On MNF

Videos by OutKick

Many athletes claim they will give anything to win a game, but Marcus Peters put the money where his mouth was…literally.

The NFL fined the Las Vegas defensive back $13,378 on Saturday for a horse-collar tackle he made during Monday Night Football. In the third quarter of the Raiders’ game against the Green Bay Packers, he illegally threw wideout Christian Watson to the ground. Fortunately, Watson wasn’t hurt after the awkward tackle.

Jordan Love rolls out and finds a wide open Christian Watson for 77 yards!



📺: #GBvsLV on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/ZjjXbjW0ad pic.twitter.com/Y1FrjP2d6x — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2023

Peters probably isn’t too worried about the fine, as it’s only 0.4 percent of his current contract. He would probably spend more money on a team dinner. Additionally, Peters can take satisfaction in knowing that he essentially paid for his team’s second win of the season.

Don’t believe me? Allow me to explain.

Marcus Peters’ Tackle Prevented Go-Ahead Touchdown

After the 77-yard reception by Watson and the ensuing penalty, Green Bay had the ball on the 3-yard line. However, the Packers settled for a field goal, putting them ahead 13-10.

That marked the last time the Packers scored in a game where offense came at a premium. Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs found the end zone on the first drive of the fourth quarter, and the home team never trailed again.

Marcus Peters (24) saved the game for Las Vegas on Monday, though he paid a price. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

While Peters could not have known that the game would unfold the way it did, it summed up how the smallest of plays determined the outcome of a close game.

“A lot of credit for hanging in there and grinding it out,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said after the 17-13 win. “It was that kind of game the entire four quarters. Nothing was easy.”

While the win was ugly, the Raiders will take anything at this point of the season.

Las Vegas faces New England at 4:25 on Sunday, in another game where offense figures to be scarce.