Marcus Mariota Signs With The Eagles On Surprisingly Large Deal: REPORT

Marcus Mariota’s time in the NFL isn’t over just yet.

The Oregon Heisman winner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth at least $5 million, according to ESPN.

The contract has a max value of $8 million. That’s not a bad deal at all to backup Jalen Hurts, especially when you consider Mariota only went 5-8 in games he appeared in with Atlanta last season.

Yet, he showed enough for the Eagles to give him at least one more significant NFL payday.

The show continues for Marcus Mariota.

Mariota, who will be featured in an upcoming Netflix series, has earned more than $64.5 million so far in his career.

That means this contract should get him right near the $70 million mark, and possibly north of it. That’s not bad at all for a guy who hasn’t really been a factor for a few years.

At this point Mariota is a fringe starter at best and mostly just a very good backup. Excuse me, a HIGHLY paid backup.

Having said that, this is a great signing by the Eagles. Jalen Hurts is a freak of nature athlete capable of making incredible plays on the ground.

While Mariota doesn’t have that level of athleticism, he’s very quick and shifty in his own right. If Hurts goes down again like he did for a couple games last season, the former Tennessee QB shouldn’t have any issue running the offense. Now, it’d still be a significant downgrade, but Philly wouldn’t have to change much.

All things considered, it’s incredible Marcus Mariota keeps cashing checks. Since 2020, he’s thrown a grand total of 16 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, but manages to keep getting paid. Respect the hustle. You can’t hate on a guy for making his money.