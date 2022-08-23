Maryland receiver Marcus Fleming is reportedly not with the team as he faces multiple assault charges.

District court records in Maryland show Fleming is facing a first degree assault charge and a second degree assault charge related to an alleged domestic violence incident back on June 3.

Marcus Fleming court record. (Credit: Maryland district court records)

In one of the court records, it’s indicated that Fleming has had multiple orders against him since earlier in the summer. These include “shall not abuse,” “shall not contact,” “shall not enter residence,” “shall stay away from employment” and he must “surrender firearms.”

A court hearing scheduled for Thursday will determine if the case will advance to circuit court, per a courthouse official. No details were provided in the court documents outlining the allegations.

Marcus Fleming court record showing court orders against him. (Credit: Maryland district court records)

InsideTheBlackAndGold.net reported the Nebraska transfer is not with the team as the situation unfolds and he missed the team’s scrimmage.

A team spokesperson told the publication, “We will provide an update to Marcus’ status when appropriate.”

Maryland receiver Marcus Fleming reportedly faces assault charges. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Last season, Fleming caught 18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. He was slated to play a significant role in the passing game for the Terrapins this season.

Now, his future with the team seems to be very much up in the air.

I reached out to the Maryland athletic department for comment on the situation, but haven’t heard back as of publishing.