Marcus Ericsson Wins Indy 500 In Thriller

After a late red flag held Marcus Ericsson in a two-lap shootout, the Sweedish driver went on to win the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Ericsson started the race in fifth position, but the 31-year-old former Formula 1 driver didn’t take a lead until the late red-caution stoppage — he held on during the shootout to secure his first Indianapolis 500 win in front of a crowd of more than 325,000 fans.

He will never be introduced the same way again.@Ericsson_Marcus is a champion of the biggest race in the world, winning the 106th #Indy500 presented by @GainbridgeLife.#INDYCAR // #ThisIsMay // @IMS pic.twitter.com/rfmF7WOv61 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 29, 2022

Even though Scott Dixon led for most of the race, he was met with heartbreak again in Indianapolis, as the six-time IndyCar Series champion secured pole position but lost the lead on lap 177 after being hit with a speeding penalty on pit row during his final pit stop with 23 laps to go.

Scott Dixon locks up on his way into the pits and gets a pit lane speeding violation. #indy500



📺: NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/gBpP6XiG1Y — #Indy500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 29, 2022

This story will be updated. Check back with OutKick.

