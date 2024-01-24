SEAL Team 6 Veteran Reflects On Crazy Hostage Rescue Mission | AMERICAN JOYRIDE

Former Navy SEAL Marcus Capone has lived a crazy life, and he joined me on American Joyride to talk all about it.

Marcus spent years as an operator on SEAL Team 6/DEVGRU, fought on multiple combat deployments, participated in an awesome hostage rescue in 2007 and now dedicates his life to helping veterans heal using non-traditional methods.

He joined me for a wide-ranging conversation about his time in war and his goals to help former operators who need it. As always, grab your favorite beverage, a snack and smash the play button.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Marcus’ story as much as I enjoyed sharing it. It’s fascinating to hear his thoughts on mental health and non-traditional treatment. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think, and dive into more interviews below.

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

