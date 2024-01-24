SEAL Team 6 Veteran Reflects On Crazy Hostage Rescue Mission | AMERICAN JOYRIDE

Videos by OutKick

Former Navy SEAL Marcus Capone has lived a crazy life, and he joined me on American Joyride to talk all about it.

Marcus spent years as an operator on SEAL Team 6/DEVGRU, fought on multiple combat deployments, participated in an awesome hostage rescue in 2007 and now dedicates his life to helping veterans heal using non-traditional methods.

He joined me for a wide-ranging conversation about his time in war and his goals to help former operators who need it. As always, grab your favorite beverage, a snack and smash the play button.

I hope you all enjoyed hearing Marcus’ story as much as I enjoyed sharing it. It’s fascinating to hear his thoughts on mental health and non-traditional treatment. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think, and dive into more interviews below.