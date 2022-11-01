Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator After Tough Start To The Season

The Indianapolis Colts have dumped offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Following a 3-4-1 start to the season and problems all over the field on the offensive side of the ball, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have decided it’s time for the team to go a different direction.

Brady had been with the Colts since 2018 and took over as the OC in 2021.

The #Colts have fired OC Marcus Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Given the heat surrounding Reich and the Colts, it’s not surprising a change was made. Something had to happen.

In eight games this season, the Colts scored more than 20 points once. Indy is averaging just 16.1 points a game.

It’s incredibly hard to win in the NFL averaging two touchdowns a game, and that’s why Marcus Brady no longer has a job. That’s not going to get you far.

Colts OC Marcus Brady fired after 3-4-1 start. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The team is also averaging just 251.6 yards a game passing and has a total of nine passing touchdowns. Throwing barely more than a touchdown a game is a recipe for disaster in the NFL in 2022. The fact Jonathan Taylor hasn’t been healthy doesn’t help, but that alone can’t be an excuse.

Now, with Sam Ehlinger under center seemingly the rest of the way over Matt Ryan, it’s time to hit the reset button on offense.

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The NFL is a simple league. You either win or you get fired. With the Colts sitting at 3-4-1 and struggling on offense, Marcus Brady is gone. It’s just the nature of the beast.