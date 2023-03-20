Grant Williams Can’t Stop Trolling Jayson Tatum After Tennessee Beat Duke In March Madness

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee basketball is headed to the Sweet Sixteen, Duke is not. Although the Volunteers are playing without their starting point guard, and many people thought that they wouldn’t make it out of the first weekend, they’re headed to Madison Square Garden as their March Madness run continues.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are back home in Durham. The first year without Mike Krzyzewski saw an ACC Tournament title, with a Second Round NCAA Tournament loss.

Jon Scheyer’s fifth-seeded team lost to Rick Barnes and fourth-seeded Tennessee by 13 on Saturday.

In wake of the March Madness matchup, Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams would not leave Jayson Tatum alone.

Tennessee > Duke!

The former, 24, played four years in Knoxville from 2016 to 2019. Williams helped lead the Vols to their last Sweet Sixteen appearance, in which he dropped 21 points in an overtime loss to Purdue.

The latter, 25, played one year for Duke. Tatum averaged 16.8 points per game while leading the Blue Devils to an ACC Tournament championship.

Williams was drafted No. 22 overall by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. Tatum went No. 3 overall in 2017.

They are not only teammates and great friends, but one of the funniest duos in the league.

Saturday was no exception.

Following his alma mater’s win, Williams took every opportunity to remind Tatum of the loss. It just means more in the SEC and he had to let him know.

When the team got on the bus for their game against the Jazz — a crazy one-point loss — Williams boarded first. He waited patiently for Tatum to make his way up the stairs before pouncing all over the opportunity to, again, remind him that Duke lost to Tennessee.

As soon as Tatum poked his head out, Williams immediately started jigging to ‘Rocky Top.’

The Blue Devils and Volunteers have played 16 times since Feb. 20, 1911. Neither school has an edge, each winning eight games. In this case, though, it’s a matter of “what have you done for me lately?”

Tennessee is on top of Duke for the foreseeable future and Williams will not let Tatum forget!