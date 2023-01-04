NCAA Floats Insanely Stupid Idea For March Madness

The NCAA is interested in seeing the March Madness field possibly expand.

The NCAA Division I transformation committee released a report recommend major championship events with at least 200 eligible schools expand to 25% of possible participants. That means March Madness would go from a 68-team field to one featuring “as many as 90 teams,” according to ESPN.

The recommendations are far from a certainty and there’s no timeline on them happening. However, the NCAA clearly feels a larger tournament field is for the best.

March Madness fans should reject this stupid idea.

Should the field expand to 90 teams? Absolutely not. There’s a serious argument to be made that far too many teams already get in the tournament with the 68-team field.

Last year, Indiana entered March Madness as a play-in 12-seed with a 20-13 record and a 9-11 Big Ten record. That’s simply ridiculous.

If you’re not at least .500 in conference play, you have no business playing in March Madness.

There’s a movement to expand the March Madness field. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Yet, you’ll see a lot of teams with that resume in a 90-team field. Mid-major programs won’t fill up most of the new at-large March Madness bids.

It’ll be P5 programs with a ton of name recognition. Does anyone really want to see .500 P5 teams battle it out as 18 and 19 seeds? The answer is no.

At some point, enough is enough and we’re there right now.

Let’s extend an olive branch to college basketball fans.

While it’s a very dumb idea, let’s not pretend we won’t be watching. If it’s on TV, you can guarantee people will watch and gamble.

When Montana State is 23-seed playing some directional school on a Monday, you know people will be engaged.

So, we’ll complain about the stupidity about it and still tune in.

Will the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament expand? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Should the March Madness tournament expand or hold steady at 68 teams? Let us know in the comments below.