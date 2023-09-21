Marcellus Wiley Questions Stephen A. Smith’s Ethics After Comments About Getting Max Kellerman Kicked Off ‘First Take’

Videos by OutKick

Marcellus Wiley has been paying attention to what Stephen A. Smith has had to say about their mutual former co-host Max Kellerman, and he hasn’t appreciated what he’s heard.

The drama between Smith and Kellerman has been drawn out longer than anyone truly hoped it would, and Smith is responsible for that being the case. Just recently, Smith joined the ‘Joe Budden Podcast’ and admitted that he “didn’t like working” with Kellerman revealing that he had him kicked off of ESPN’s ‘First Take.’

Smith and ESPN have since welcomed Shannon Sharpe into the fold, and while Smith has essentially been kicking Kellerman while he’s down, he’s been more compassionate toward Sharpe claiming he was pushed off of FS1’s ‘Undisputed’ with Skip Bayless.

None of it is adding up for Wiley.

“It’s hypocritical of Stephen A. to be sensitive to Shannon, and Shannon getting pushed out of FS1, and all that happened there, and not Max, when you did the same thing to Max,” Wiley said on his own podcast, according to the NY Post.

“Please do not tell me it’s different because Max is white. Please don’t say that. I know you’re not gonna go there.”

Marcellus Wiley isn’t shying away from Stephen A. Smith. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Thuzio)

Wiley explained that he has respect for Smith’s work ethic, but not so much for his real-life ethics at the moment.

“Stephen A. gets a salute from all, especially me, because I respect his work ethic, but right now, and a lot of people are seeing it right before our very eyes, no love and no respect, for your ethics,” Wiley said.

At the end of the day, the talking heads on ‘First Take’ are going to continue the back-and-forth shtick of screaming about mostly meaningless topics no matter who is sitting across from Stephen A., but Wiley deserves a lot of credit for pointing out the hint of hypocrisy in the entrance of this revolving door.