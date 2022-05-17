Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Was Victim Of Monday Car Jacking

The earlier than expected offseason for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is off to a rocky start. Just two days after his season came to a close, Marner was the victim of a Monday evening carjacking outside of a movie theatre.

Marner, 25, was on Toronto’s west side when three suspects – two of whom had guns and the other, a knife – robbed Marner of his black Range Rover SUV just before 8:00 pm.

Neither Marner, nor his fiancee, with whom he was with, were injured during the carjacking.

CARJACKING:

The Queensway + Islington Av

* 7:46 pm *

– Man robbed of car

– Black Range Rover

– 3 suspects

– 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife

– Suspects have fled in the Range Rover

– Police searching area#GO919574

^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene and thus far, have not yet been caught.

A source described the scene to the Toronto Sun: “The guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle. Mitch said, ‘go ahead and take it.”’

Though weapons were involved, the source maintains that at no point did Marner or his fiancee have a gun pointed towards their heads.

“The suspects did not know it was Marner,” said the Sun’s source. “They were only interested in the Range Rover, which they can quickly sell out of country.”

During the 2021-22 season, his sixth with the Leafs, Marner scored 35 goals and handed out 62 assists.

