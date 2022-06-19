Manny Machado Receives Positive News Following Ugly Ankle Turn At First Base

Padres superstar Manny Machado went down in the top half of the first inning today, and it looked horrific. At first glance, you’d believe we’re seeing a complete ankle dislocation that usually leads to a fracture. Machado was in the driver’s seat for NL MVP, so this is straight awful for the game of baseball, and fortunately, we got some positive news.

X-rays came back negative on that left ankle. Might want to look away if you’re squeamish.

Here is the video of Padres Superstar Manny Machado suffering a gruesome ankle injury. #Padres pic.twitter.com/IoeooH5nat — Borna Nazari (@thehogwatch) June 19, 2022

Update from the clubhouse: Manny Machado exited today’s game with a left ankle sprain. X-rays were negative. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2022

Best case scenario as far as we’re concerned with the x-ray and the next step is the Padres determining how much time Machado needs to feel 100 percent. That’s a severe bruise at best, that we’ve seen in year’s past from two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper, who also injured himself lunging for first base.

These injuries seem to happen once a year and we wish they didn’t. It’s sports, though and there’s not much a player can do to avoid them. What’s most disappointing, though, is that there’s major long term impact with the Padres’ two best players now sidelined. Can’t keep pace with the Dodgers for six months without your two big dogs. The Padres are just .5 game back of L.A. and they’ve got to be feeling a bit dejected this evening.

We’ll keep you guys updated on how this situation progresses. San Diego might need to make a trade to help soften the blow of this loss. And of course, we wish Manny Machado a speedy recovery and are pleased this incident didn’t result in something much worse.