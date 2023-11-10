Penn State DC Trolls Michigan’s Cheating Scandal Ahead Of Saturday Game

Videos by OutKick

Manny Diaz couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at the Wolverines ahead of the Penn State/Michigan game Saturday.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions will battle it out in Happy Valley, and the eyes of the college football world will be upon the matchup as Michigan and Jim Harbaugh continue to battle allegations of running a massive cheating operation.

Many college football fans are using the game Saturday as a litmus test on whether or not the Wolverines can beat a solid team now that alleged mastermind Connor Stalions is gone.

Well, the man responsible for running PSU’s defense had to do a little trolling.

Manny Diaz trolls Michigan over alleged cheating scandal.

In a video shared by the team, Diaz did multiple signals into the camera before stating, “Those are the signals for get there early, be loud, especially on third down.”

You can check out the humorous trolling below. It’s the pettiness college football fans know and love about the sport.

Be Early. ⌚️

Be Loud. 👂

Especially on 3rd Down. 👌

(& every down)#WeAre pic.twitter.com/u6VvwoNoHp — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 9, 2023

As OutKick readers know, the trolling and sniping at Michigan has been going on at a pretty consistent level ever since the cheating allegations broke.

Multiple coaches have taken shots at Harbaugh, fans on social media are having the time of their lives and Purdue’s mascot even pretended to film Michigan’s sideline.

Are you not entertained?

Anyone who thinks the trolling will end in the near future is in for a shock because it’s definitely not going to. Michigan is accused of running an elaborate cheating scheme to steal signs going back the past few years.

Jim Harbaugh went from being on the hot seat to being one of the best coaches in America at the same time the alleged scandal was unfolding.

Very interesting timing for sure, and that’s not lost on fans. Trust me. I see all your messages about Michigan you fellow fans send to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As long as Michigan keeps playing, which is obviously what will be the case even if Harbaugh is punished, then fans and rival programs will continue to take shots. Inject this pettiness and bitterness right into my soul. I don’t care who you are or who you cheer for. You simply have to admit this is awesome.