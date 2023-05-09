Maniac Cashes A $20K Same Game Parlay On An Epic Nuggets-Suns Playoff Game 4

Videos by OutKick

The Phoenix Suns’ 129-124 win over the Denver Nuggets Sunday in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference Semifinals was an instant classic. I got a modest win on a wager for the Over on Suns’ Devin Booker point prop.

My little full victory was nothing compared to what the bettor below cashed on playing a “Same Game Parlay” (SGP) at DraftKings Sportsbook in Nuggets-Suns Game 4 Sunday.

SGPs are all the rage nowadays in the recreational sports betting world. Sharps wouldn’t dare but we regular folk will occasionally throw a “pizza bet” on an SGP. As a resident of communist California, I have SGP FOMO.

Anyhow, this maverick wagered about five pizzas to win back $20K after perhaps finding the script for this game. To be honest, I love all 13 legs of this bet and am jealous I couldn’t tail this bettor.

The ‘Hail Mary’ Nuggets-Suns Game 4 SGP

Side & Total

Phoenix’s moneyline was certainly a sweat in a seesaw Game 4. But, the Suns were slight favorites over the Nuggets entering the series and Phoenix was never going down without a fight.

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic drives to the basket against Suns C Deandre Ayton during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Over 227.5 was a lock as the Nuggets-Suns combined to score 253. Denver’s offensive rating ranked 5th during the regular season and Phoenix has been essentially unstoppable since trading for Kevin Durant.

Player Props

All four of the superstars came through for this bettor. KD and Devin Booker equally scored an efficient 36 points. Both Durant and Booker’s points prop for Game 4 was set at 29.5.

If you’re going to bet two guys to drop 30 pieces, you’d expect them to hit a couple of 3-pointers. That is exactly what KD and Booker did when Durant sunk two 3s and Booker connected on three 3s.

This gambler correctly predicted, or guessed, Durant and Booker would be at the steering wheel of Phoenix’s offense. They both went Over their assist props with KD dishing six assists and Booker dropping 12 dimes.

Suns’ Devin Booker and Kevin Durant celebrate during Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Then Nuggets 2-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic went Over 26.5 points by flipping a 53-burger and PG Jamal Murray pulled his weight by scoring 28 on his 23.5-point prop.

Jokic and Murray definitely needed help if the Nuggets-Suns were going Over the total in Game 4. They got it from Denver floor-spacing wing Michael Porter Jr. who hit two 3-pointers to cash the 2+ made 3-pointer leg.

Last but not least is my favorite leg of this absurd SGP: Suns C Deandre Ayton Under 10.5 rebounds. Ayton is one of my least favorite players in the NBA because he’s a soft big.

Suns coach Monty Williams and Ayton during Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Nuggets at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Call me “old-school” but I want my centers locking down the paint, cleaning the glass, and protecting the rim. None of which Ayton provides. Instead, this dude goes missing if he doesn’t have plays drawn up for him.

Ayton’s rebounding prop is the only Under of this bettor’s entire SGP. It actually gives me confidence this person handicapped the game instead of just throwing darts.

Regardless, a tip of the cap to you, sir. Or ma’am. Nice hit.

Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.

PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.