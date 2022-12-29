Mandy Rose Thanks Her Fans For Their ‘Love & Support’ With Racy Christmas-Themed Pics

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Mandy Rose. She went from WWE NXT Women’s Champion to unemployed in a matter of hours. Her reign as champion came to an end without the proper pay-per-view send off then came word that the WWE had released her.

Shortly after her release, reports surfaced that Rose had been let go after some racy content from her FanTime page was leaked on social media. This was all but confirmed by her not long after when she told her fans the content wasn’t going anywhere.

Rose is on her way to becoming a millionaire in just a few weeks (Image Credit: Mandy Rose/Instagram)

The headlines were good for business. Rose went from being fired from the WWE to banking more $500,000. It turns out her secret page didn’t sit well with the WWE, but her fans are very much into it.

As a thank you to those fans she shared some racy Christmas-themed pics. She captioned the look before directing fans to the link in her bio, “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks.”

Rose Isn’t Going To Let Her WWE Release Pin Her

The WWE might want to reevaluate how they handle these situations going forward. It wants the wrestlers to be smoking hot in the ring and not use any of that sex appeal outside of it.

That’s not going to work for some. Especially not the ones who figure out they can make $500,000 in a few days. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

According to Rose’s agent, Malki Kawa, the former WWE wrestler was on pace to become a millionaire by Christmas. Whether that prediction came true or not, things are still looking up for the 32-year-old.

Expect some big things from Rose in 2023. She’s finishing this year in impressive fashion despite the way her time with the WWE came to an end. She had a present gift wrapped on Christmas for her fans and a behind-the-scenes teaser that came soon after.