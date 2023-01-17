Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Premieres During Bucs-Cowboys

The official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 premiered during halftime of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Dallas Cowboys NFC Wild-Card game.

Reuniting viewers with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), the official trailer for Disney+’s smash hit featured intriguing cameos for Star Wars heads — including a brief glimpse at some familiar droids like R5-D4 and a callback to Rise of Skywalker with a quick look at fan-favorite, Babu Frik.

It’s the year of Pedro Pascal, whose video game adaptation of The Last Of Us debuted Sunday night on HBO Max.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on March 1. Check it out and let us know what you think:

Reunited.



