Manchester City Wins Premier League Title Then Fans Assault Visitors Keeper.

The end of the Premier league season came down to Manchester City needing a win to secure the League title. With City down 2-0 and 14 minutes to play in regulation, Ilkay Gundogan netted a pair of goals and Rodri added one, all in five minutes, to put them up 3-2. They held on down the stretch and the win gave them the Trophy over second place Liverpool.

After the final whistle, Manchester City fans stormed the field, creating a chaotic scene as City celebrated and Aston Villa tried to get off the field. Aston Villa goalkeeper Robert Olsen was assaulted by a number of fans, getting hit in the face as he exited the pitch.

After the match, Aston Villa head coach and former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard was asked if his team exited the field safely. He said “No…..My goalkeeper was attacked, so I think these questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.” Pep is Man City’s head coach Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City issued a statement after the game issuing an apology to Robin Olsen and also saying in part; “The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

Sky News in England does have video of the incident, and there were multiple fans that made contact with Olsen.