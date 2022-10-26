Man With World’s Largest Penis Says Life Is Hard

Some guys have all the fun…and the problems that come with having the world’s largest penis.

In an upcoming documentary, New York native actor Jonah Falcon, who pops up in the tabloids from time to time, is sharing his latest issues with a penis that won’t stop growing. For its upcoming “My Massive C–k” documentary, the 52-year-old tells British television network Channel 4 that life isn’t always easy with an iconic schlong.

Be careful what you wish for, fellas.

Jonah Falcon, the man with the world’s largest penis, claims he’s running into sex problems because his penis keeps growing. / Facebook

“For some reason, it’s gotten thicker to the point I can’t receive oral sex due to the girth, and intercourse requires a very slow entry,” Falcon tells Channel 4. “As a trade-off, it’s harder to get absolutely fully erect — though that’s a function of age, I think.”

Falcon admits there’s plenty of give and take from living with a dong measuring a crazy 13 1/2 inches when erect, which is more than double what women prefer for a one-night stand, according to a 2015 study. That same study determined that women preferred a 6.3-inch penis for a long-term relationship, which is bad news for a guy like Falcon who is boasting a bulge very few ladies have seen in the sack.

Falcon, who says he’s been stopped by LAX airport security who are thrown off by such an insane bulge in his pants, says life might be hard with such measurements, but it’s not so hard that he’d consider penis reduction surgery.

We’re talking about a penis that still gets plenty of attention, but fans have to stop requesting to measure his member.

I'm playing a NYPD detective but I think I look more like Sigmund Freud. pic.twitter.com/Yi8w4zDEhx — Jonah Falcon (@JonahFalcon) September 16, 2022

“I’m sick and tired of having people wanting me to measure it in front of them. I’ve done it 10,000 times – enough already!” Falcon told ITV.

Hey gawkers, this isn’t some random guy who’s walking around with a boa in his pants. We’re talking about a guy who long ago turned this Louisville Slugger into appearances on the Howard Stern Show and bit parts on Melrose Place, The Sopranos, Law & Order &The Daily Show.

Falcon will even do a Cameo video for $25, but don’t ask him to measure the world-record holder unless you have street clout.

“It’s a real compliment when porn actors and actresses say I’m bigger than all of the partners they’ve had,” Falcon said on ITV.

“They view me as the biggest and you have to remember they’ve seen a lot — so they know.”