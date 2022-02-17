Man With ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Mask Tossed From Allegiant Airlines Flight

Videos by OutKick

Apparently, you have to like Joe Biden to fly with Allegiant Airlines.

That was message the airline sent when it booted a man from a flight just for wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” mask, as relayed by the New York Post. All of it was captured in a TikTok video.”

“The clip posted by Libs of TikTok shows the man, wearing a surgical mask, arguing with an airline employee who mentions the ‘comment you’ve written on there,'” the Post wrote. “Though the video does not show the message on his mask, the caption said it featured the slogan, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ not-so-secret code for ‘F–k Joe Biden,’ among detractors.”

The video also repeatedly showed a woman, employed by Allegiant, telling the man to gather his belongings and get off the plane. While Allegiant didn’t say why the man was removed from the plane, it did tell Fox Business he was removed for ignoring a crew member’s instructions.

“Disregarding instructions from flight crew members is prohibited by federal regulations and is grounds for removal from a flight where such conduct creates an unsafe environment,” Allegiant said in a statement to Fox Business.

This isn’t Allegiant’s first run-in with a “Let’s Go Brandon” fan. As OutKick’s Alejandro Avela relayed three months ago, a woman who refused to wear a mask got the chant started on one of the planes. The woman was, of course, later detained.

Given Biden’s historically awful approval ratings, refusing to allow people to bash the president is a good way for already fledgling Allegiant to go out of business.