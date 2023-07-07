Man Tries to Rob Nail Salon But Literally Nobody Cares, So He Just Leaves

Videos by OutKick

You ever put your heart and soul into something but it just falls flat and you’re so defeated you just take your ball and go home? Now imagine you’re a robber.

I know — weird twist, but stay with me.

An Atlanta man attempted to rob a nail salon this week, and the video is so sad you almost end up rooting for him in the end.

Here, take a look. I swear this is real life.

Atlanta man attempted to rob a nail salon at gun point but he gave up after employees and customers barely even acknowledged him pic.twitter.com/YhexwZkRkC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

Atlanta robbery goes from scary to funny in seconds

Just pure devastation. I just can’t imagine in all his months of planning this elaborate heist he once thought this was a possibility.

It’s usually a pretty safe bet that when you walk in somewhere screaming at people to get down with a gun, they’re gonna get the hell down and give you whatever you want.

Feel like that’s Day 1 stuff at robbery school, right?

So I certainly empathize with this guy on that front. No chance he was expecting everyone to just ignore him like he was an annoying mosquito who someone let in.

You can tell he’s just stunned from the onset. Hell, the one person actually takes a phone call! Just straight up takes a call as if he’s not being held at gunpoint. Demoralizing.

The one girl — wearing a mask, of course — sort of does the smart thing and halfway backs out of the salon Homer Simpson style, but even she isn’t fazed by this loser thief when he confronts her.

And then the last attempt — this is where you can hear the defeat:

“Everybody … give me everything.”

*Crickets*

End scene.

Hopefully this guy gets back in the film room and tries to figure out what went wrong. The robbery game never stops. Only way to get out of a slump is to get back out there and try again.