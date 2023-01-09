Man Accused Of Throwing White Claws At Ted Cruz During Astros Parade Has Charge Dropped

The man who was accused of throwing two full White Claw cans at Senator Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros World Series parade has had the criminal charge against him dropped. A Texas grand jury came to the decision to drop the charges Jan. 6.

Joseph Arcidiacono was arrested in November on a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted a bond of $40,000 after hurling the cans. The grand jury cited insufficient evidence as the reason the charge was dropped on the 33-year-old.

One of the cans hurled at Cruz struck him in the chest/neck area.

Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2 — Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022

The grand jury claiming “insufficient evidence” in the situation is interesting given that Arcidiacono allegedly admitted to throwing the cans telling police “I know, I’m an idiot, I’m sorry.”

After having the cans thrown at him, Cruz laughed off the situation and took a dig at Arcidiacono’s weak arm.

“I mean, listen, if he threw a 100-mile-an-hour fastball, I might be in a very different condition,” Ted Cruz said on his podcast.

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” Cruz said in a statement. “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

Arcidiacono’s lawyer claims he was “an Astros fan trying to toss drinks from his cooler to the senator.”

Arcidiacono was released on bond and was ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor and to stay at least 1,000 feet from the senator’s home and office.