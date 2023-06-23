Man Spends $81K On Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be More Desirable To Women

Videos by OutKick

An Atlanta says he spent $81,000 on a series of limb-lengthening surgeries to make himself taller and more appealing to the ladies.

And it sounds very, very painful.

Dynzell Sigers is the fella who had had it with being looked down upon. So he ponied up enough money to buy a very nice automobile in hopes of riding the big kid rides.

Alright, he wasn’t that short to start. He just thought it might help him with the ladies.

“All my life I struggled with viewing myself as a small person and no matter what I did to change it I always felt the same,” the 27-year-old told The New York Post in an email. “Limb lengthening gave me the opportunity to change my life and the way I perceive life as a whole.”

Sigers said that in his teenage years, he got rejected by girls a lot (join the club, sir). He attributed this to his stature. He said back in the day, he was often told he was “too short and too young.”

Alright. You do you, my friend. I would’ve started by getting a new haircut or maybe dressing a little nicer. But hey, if you’re an adult (that part is key) and want to jump right to limb-lengthening, then have at it.

Now, limb-lengthening being a real thing was news to me. I only knew of it from an episode of South Park. There, it wasn’t exactly painted as a sensible medical decision.

There are other options. You could put lifts in your shoes a la Al Pacino. You could carry an apple crate everywhere you could go. Or, you could just get used to being a short dude.

Maybe things have changed. Perhaps there’s a less invasive way to perform limb-lengthening…

Limb-Lengthening Sounds Brutal

Fortunately, the former Navy medic documented his limb-lengthening journey on Instagram where his username is the very apropos @mrbrokenbonez.

I wasn’t sure if maybe there was a non-invasive way to perform this kind of surgery, but alas, there is not. It’s very invasive.

According to The Post, Sigers underwent 6 surgeries. These involved cutting the bones in half and attaching devices that lengthened the bone over 90 days.

“At the end of the 90 days, when you reach your desired height, which is a maximum of four inches on the upper leg and three inches on the lower leg, the external fixator is removed and the internal rod is left in place,” Sigers said.

Through this surgery, Sigers went from being 5-foot-5 to cracking the 6-foot threshold.

So, how is it working out for him?

“I’ve also been able to garner much more attention from women and I have no reservations about approaching them,” Sigers told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“I feel like a new man and as though I was able to get a second chance at life.”

Well, if it works for you, wonderful. I’m content staying at a perfectly average 5-foot-10.

