Man Reportedly Killed For Celebrating Iran’s Loss To U.S. In World Cup

New reports claim that a 27-year-old Iranian man was killed for celebrating Iran’s 1-0 loss in the World Cup.

TMZ reported that state security forces shot Mehran Samak in the head for “honking a horn in celebration of Iran’s defeat.”

Samak was part of demonstrations in the street of Bandar-e-Anzali, a city in northern Iran.

Those individuals were demonstrating against the Iranian government, part of a series of massive protests in recent months.

The Iran Human Rights Twitter account posted video from the scene and of the alleged victim.

#مهران_سماک، شهروند ۲۷ ساله، شامگاه سه شنبه، هشتم آذرماه در جریان تجمع مردم انزلی بعد از باخت تیم فوتبال جمهوری اسلامی مقابل تیم آمریکا، از ناحیه سر هدف شلیک مستقیم گلوله مأموران امنیتی قرار گرفت و کشته شد. #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/rfJuuODUiq — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) November 30, 2022

Many Iranian fans celebrated their country’s defeat, as dissatisfaction with the repressive government continues to grow.

Iran’s forward #09 Mehdi Taremi fights for the ball with USA’s midfielder #04 Tyler Adams during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to recent human rights reports, over 400 people have been killed over the past several months of protests.

Iranian Team Supported Protests

Iranian players didn’t sing the country’s national anthem before their first match with England to show support for protestors.

As a result, the government threatened the team’s family members with prison time and torture if players didn’t “behave.”

The team did sing the anthem before the next match against Wales. They again do so ahead of the U.S. game on Tuesday.

If the reports of Samak’s death are accurate, it once again highlights the dangers of public criticism of Iran’s regime.

With the team now heading home after the loss, fears of potential punishment have only grown.

It’s no surprise that the country’s repressive regime is willing to engage in violence to suppress dissent. Hopefully there’s no violence against team members or their families.