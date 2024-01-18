Man Holds A Joint Baby Shower For Five Women He Got Pregnant At The Same Time

Videos by OutKick

A Brooklyn musician’s baby shower has gone viral after she revealed that her baby daddy threw a baby shower for her and four other women at the same time.

The reason for the joint party? All five of the women are pregnant with his babies. That’s the story 29-year-old Lizzy Ashliegh is telling on TikTok anyway.

The clip she shared from the baby shower has racked up more than 10 million views and has its fair share of skeptics. The video is captioned, “I guess we Sister Wives now” and shows some footage from the joint baby shower.

The text overlay on the footage reads, “When your Baby Daddy got 4 other girls pregnant at the same time!”

The five women posed for a picture with their baby daddy, identified on the baby shower invite as Zeddy Wills. A man that must never sleep and should probably be studied by scientists.

Not only did he find the time to impregnate five women, the women he impregnated at the same time somehow managed to get along with each other.

After the initial clip went viral people had questions. Lizzy did her best to clear them up with follow up videos that included more footage from the “Sister Wives” baby shower.

Rather than fight each other over their baby daddy, the women have decided to work together. They’re going to do their best to support one another and live as one big happy family.

This Man Somehow Pulled Off A Baby Shower For Five Women That He Got Pregnant At The Same Time

“We love our baby daddy. We will not ruin our babies’ lives. Our families have accepted this,” she revealed in another clip. “Nothing left to do but to support each other. Takes a village indeed!”

Lizzy added in yet another video, answering one of the comments, “We can’t change the fact that he’s our baby daddy and everything happens for a reason.”

“We’ve decided to work together and our families are supportive of our decision!”

What could possibly go wrong here? So it’s a little unconventional to get more than one woman pregnant at the same time. They’re dedicated to making it work.

Don’t get me wrong, Zeddy has his work cut out for him here. All of this could crumble around him with one wrong move.

If he’s working on baby momma number six somewhere when any of these kids are born he’s in a world of trouble.

That’s not even factoring in a couple of the current starting five going into labor at the same time. If he’s there for one delivery and not the other, that’s the kind of thing that can disrupt the whole delicate balance here.

I’m wishing Nick Cannon in training the best as he navigates the next few months. He’s going to need it.