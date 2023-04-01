Man Dug Up His Mother & Kept Her Mummified Corpse On His Couch For 13 Years

Videos by OutKick

Everyone deals with the loss of a loved one in their own way. Most go through the grieving process and are eventually able to regain some sort of normalcy.

This is anything but normal. According to police, a 76-year-old man in Poland, known only as Marian L., dug up his deceased mother shortly after she was buried… in 2010. She’s been on his couch “watching” TV for the last 13 years.

(Image Credit: Getty Images)

The body was discovered on Marian’s couch in February after an estranged family member paid him an unexpected visit. The family member called the paramedics after finding the body on the couch.

He would sit and talk to his deceased mother and even try to feed her as they watched TV. When the paramedics arrived they found the corpse on the couch lying on a pile of newspapers from 2009.

Police spokeswoman Małgorzata Koniarska said, “We received a report in connection with the disclosure of the body from a family member of the owner of the apartment.”

“The policemen went to Ul. Rogozina in Radlin. In the part of the house belonging to an elderly man, a mummified corpse was discovered.”

Are There Others With Mummified Corpses On Their Couch?

DNA confirmed that the mummified corpse was that of Marian’s mother, identified as Jadwiga L She died in January 2010. An examination of her grave found that it was empty.

Authorities believe that the man dug up his mother’s body right after she was buried. He then mummified it and kept it in his house ever since.

Marcin Felsztyński, head of the district prosecutor’s office, said, “Everything indicates that the man must have used some chemicals to mummify the corpse. The smell of mothballs was noticeable.”

Whenever I come across stories like this I immediately start looking at my neighbors differently. Imagine what’s going on inside of the walls right next door.

Is there someone where I live watching TV with a corpse? Absolutely anything is possible.