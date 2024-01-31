Man City Defender Kyle Walker Apologized Publicly To His Pregnant Wife For Getting His Mistress Pregnant For A Second Time

Videos by OutKick

Who said soccer players don’t score? Man City defender Kyle Walker does plenty of scoring, off the field anyway. Unfortunately for his wife and kids, he sometimes does scoring with other women. Well at least one other woman.

Walker’s wife Annie Kilner, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, sent him packing after model and influencer Lauryn Goodman revealed that she is pregnant with his child. To complicate matters even more for all involved – this is Walker and Goodman’s second child together.

Annie Kilner, girlfriend of Kyle Walker of England, Rebekah Vardy, wife of Jamie Vardy in Kaliningrad, Russia. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Yep, the Man City defender is about to have a second child with his mistress. He’s now on his own, living in a multimillion dollar rental, and has come to terms with the fact that his marriage is in all likelihood over.

Walker decided to publicly apologize to his wife, who he’s been in a relationship with since they were teenagers, after months of rumors in the media surrounding his wife and his mistress.

“What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility,” Walker said in an interview with The Sun. “I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.”

“The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her, did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep.”

He added, “The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes – I owe it to everyone.”

This Is Likely Too Little, Too Late From Kyle Walker

“My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Man City star Kyle Walker confesses to betraying ‘soulmate & best friend’ Annie Kilner in astonishingly honest interview pic.twitter.com/c6hTcP5mtl — The Sun (@TheSun) January 29, 2024

So how did Walker end up here with a mistress that is pregnant with a second child? Well, according to his version of events, he had a one-night stand with Goodman a few years ago.

In April 2020 the influencer gave birth to a son, and said that he was the father. His wife took him back after all of the drama surrounding that died down. Under one condition, he wasn’t to have any contact with Goodman other than to provide for his child.

That ended when Walker met up with Goodman, behind Kilner’s back, in August 2022. He kept contact with her until traveling to London for groin surgery in October 2022. That’s when he hooked up with his mistress for a second time.

Weeks later, Goodman revealed that she was once again pregnant with his child. He shoots and he scores. Then on December 26, Boxing Day of all days, she revealed to Walker’s wife that she was pregnant with a message to Kilner.

“I don’t have two baby daddies – I have one,” Goodman’s message read.

Boom, before he knew it, Walker was kicked out again. The soon-to-be dad of six isn’t

“I don’t know what the future will hold. But I needed to give an explanation. My family, the children have been put through enough… and I am to blame.”

Well if history is any indicator, the future hold a lot more scandals for him. This guy’s mistress drama is only part of what he’s been up to over the years.

Walker also made headlines for allegedly hosting a sex party with two hookers during the days of COVID lockdowns. That went down a day before he urged fans to stay home.

Whatever’s next will be entertaining that’s for sure. On the other side of things, Annie Kilner’s a free agent.