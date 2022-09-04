Man Attempts to Enter US Open With Gun, Pointed it at Cops

The New York Post reported Saturday that a man attempted to go through a security checkpoint at the US Open with a gun, with their source saying that he “allegedly pointed the weapon at a police officer when he was confronted.”

When he was approached, the report says he “pulled out the weapon and brandished it at a cop before running toward the parking lot.”

The surprising and concerning incident occurred around 3:15pm local time, and the alleged offender has not been publicly identified as of late afternoon.

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: A general view of Serena Williams of the United States in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women’s Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Thankfully no one was hurt, with police confirming only that “someone was taken into custody” around the event, but no motive for the incident.

Friday, Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open in three sets, with the tournament moving into the fourth round starting Sunday.

The competition will continue until September 11th, hopefully without any further issues.