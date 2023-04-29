Man Arrested After Meth Is Found Inside Of An M&M Minis Container

Videos by OutKick

A Florida man was arrested this week after he was busted with meth and drug paraphernalia he was keeping safely stored inside of an M&M minis container. The arrest took place in the early morning hours after police noticed the man’s car parked next to a dumpster in a Winn Dixie parking lot.

Here’s some free advice for anyone keeping meth in an M&M minis container, don’t park next to a dumpster at 2 am. That’s a bright neon sign that you’re probably doing something you shouldn’t be.

Edward Busbee, from Pensacola, could have used this advice in the early morning hours on Tuesday morning. Instead, he parked his green Ford Ranger next to a dumpster in a Winn Dixie parking lot and lit up the imaginary bright neon sign.

(Photographer: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An officer patrolling the area noticed the vehicle parked next to the dumpster and decided to see what they were up to. When asked, Busbee and his passenger reportedly told the officer they were eating sandwiches before heading home.

The arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Busbee handed over his driver’s license when asked. The officer then discovered he had an active warrant.

Busbee was arrested for the active warrant. During the arrest he told the officer that there was a rolled up piece of plastic in his sock. The piece of plastic tested positive for methamphetamine.

Another officer, with a K9, was called to the scene. They searched Busbee’s vehicle and found the M&M minis container filled with meth and drug paraphernalia.

You Rarely Want To Find Yourself Next To A Winn-Dixie Dumpster

Busbee’s early morning sandwich eating session next to a parking lot dumpster officially came to an end at around 2:27 am. That’s when he was booked into the Escambia County Jail.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Forget the meth and drug paraphernalia charges for a minute. If you’re eating a sandwich at 2:00 am on a Tuesday next to a Winn-Dixie dumpster it might be time to take a long look in the mirror.