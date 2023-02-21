LSU Star Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Arrested In New Orleans On Eve Of Fat Tuesday

Videos by OutKick

Louisiana State University wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans on Monday evening. OutKick was able to confirm his arrest through the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nabers, 19, was arrested around 9:00 p.m. CST on Monday evening, but he was not booked until just before 2:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday. He is charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon and released on late Tuesday morning on his own recognizance.

The arrest came on the eve of Fat Tuesday, as New Orleans continues to celebrate Mardi Gras all across the city. Nabers’ whereabouts at the time of his arrest are unclear at this time, and no further details have been released about his arrest.

Nabers was not required to post bond upon his release, but will appear in magistrate court at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. His appearance before Magistrate Commissioner Jay Daniels will set his bond.

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon is a misdemeanor in Louisiana. One, in this case Nabers, must not be fined more than $500 or serve more than six months in jail, per state law.

The LSU Athletics Department and head football coach Brian Kelly are aware of the arrest. They are working to gather more information before releasing an official statement on the matter.

Nabers, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, hails from Youngsville, Louisiana. The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver has quickly emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in Baton Rouge with 100 career receptions for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns.

1,017 of his career yardage came last season in Brian Kelly’s first year at LSU. It is expected that he will be atop the Tigers’ depth chart in 2023.

Further details from Nabers’ arrest will surely continue to be revealed throughout the coming days. OutKick will update this story when possible.